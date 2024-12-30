Dessert-Inspired Crackers

Goldfish is bringing three permanent dessert-inspired flavors to snackers in need of a sweet treat — whether with a morning cup of coffee, late night bowl of ice cream or by themselves. The new Cinnamon Roll Flavored Goldfish Grahams provides a balanced graham cracker with warm cinnamon spice. Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Goldfish Grahams are now a permanent addition to the sweets collection, featuring notes of vanilla and strawberry sweetness. With new packaging, Vanilla Cupcake Flavored Goldfish Grahams delivers sweet and baked vanilla cupcake flavors. Goldfish Grahams can be found at retailers nationwide starting in January 2025 for a suggested retail price of $3.69.

The Campbell Soup Co.

www.thecampbellscompany.com