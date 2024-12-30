Maverik Partners with AtoB for Fuel Discounts

Maverik recently announced a new partnership with AtoB, a fintech payments platform which aims to modernize the trucking industry’s financial systems. The collaboration expands AtoB’s fuel card network, giving customers even more discounts at over 840 Maverik and Kum & Go locations across 20 states and growing.

“Our partnership with Maverik gives our customers access to an extensive and premier network of fuel retailers,” said Vignan Velivela, CEO of AtoB. “We continue to collaborate with industry leaders to deliver small, medium and large enterprise customers discounts across the country while reducing their total cost of fueling.”

Maverik acquired Kum & Go in 2023, nearly doubling the company’s footprint in over-the-road and local stations. With the new collaboration between AtoB and Maverik, AtoB’s fleet and over-the-road customers can now use their fuel cards to unlock superior discounts at all Maverik and Kum & Go stations across the country.

“Maverik is committed to fueling all sorts of adventures for our local and over-the-road customers with locations from the Midwest to the West Coast,” said Kerby Cate, Maverik’s Senior Director of Fuel Sales. “Our partnership with AtoB extends our clean and welcoming store experience to their valued customers — providing premium fuels, a wide range of delicious food and beverage options, and unforgettable service.”

AtoB continues modernizing the trucking industry through its fintech solutions, such as its payment platforms and products, including open-loop fleet cards, instant direct deposit payroll and savings tools. AtoB has designed these advancements to enhance operational efficiency and aid truck drivers and fleet managers alike.

Maverik operates stores across 13 western states and growing – Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Kum & Go has locations in 10 states — Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.