Rutter’s Launches ‘Scrape-to-Win’ Sweepstakes

The retailer is offering a variety of prizes, from product giveaways to free fuel and more.

Pennsylvania-based Rutter’s has announced the launch of its 2025 Scrape-to-Win Winter Sweepstakes. Starting on Dec. 30, the chain will be giving its VIP members the chance to instantly win and redeem prizes from a selection of over 150 products throughout the winter months.

VIP members even have a chance to win free fuel for a year, free Rutter’s coffee for a year and a variety of other instant-win prizes.

To participate, customers must be registered as a Rutter’s VIP Rewards member, which they can do through Rutter’s mobile app or by visiting the retailer’s website. For each participating item purchased at a Rutter’s location, customers will receive a digital game ticket, emailed directly to their inbox. Tickets will reveal instant prizes and sweepstake entries.

Instant prizes include free food and drink from participating companies including Pepsi, Coke, Mars, Hershey, and many more. Sweepstakes entries also provide a chance to win $100 Rutter’s Gift Cards.

Rutter’s Scrape-to-Win Sweepstakes runs through March 2. No purchase necessary. For a full list of entry items, official rules, and additional details for Rutter’s Scrape-to-Win, click here.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. Rutter’s operates 88 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.