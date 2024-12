Yesway Adds Five New Locations in New Mexico, Texas

Yesway has significantly expanded its footprint in the last quarter of 2024 with the announcement that it has opened five new locations in Texas and New Mexico.

In Texas, Yesway has introduced three new Allsup’s stores at the following locations:

2450 Southeast Access Road, Mount Vernon

9704 Highway 87, Lubbock

100 East US Highway 67, Keene

In New Mexico, customers can visit the newly opened Allsup’s locations at:

8951 Mountain Vista Parkway, Las Cruces

3075 W Main Street, Farmington

“We could not have achieved this swift pace of growth in 2024 without the relentless efforts and exceptional dedication of our talented teams. I extend our heartfelt thanks to every one of them,” said Thomas Brown, chief real estate officer at Yesway. “Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We look forward to serving our newest customers in New Mexico and Texas in 2025 and establishing ourselves as trusted members of their communities. We are genuinely grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from everyone. Our commitment to excellence and community engagement will remain at the forefront as we continue to expand and innovate.”

These new, large-format stores, each spanning 6,277 square feet, operate 24 hours a day. They offer a variety of products, including Allsup’s World Famous Burritos, Yesway, and private-label snacks, fresh Allsup’s bread, milk, and eggs. Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the U.S. Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway operates 440 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

Operating primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, the company is known for its leading foodservice offerings, including Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito.