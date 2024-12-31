good2grow has added a Paradise Punch flavor to its successful BIGGER juice line. The new 10-ounce fruit juice beverage bursts with tropical flavors including cherry, strawberry and tangerine and is a good source of vitamin D, zinc and calcium. Paradise Punch is available in select locations nationwide beginning January 2025, followed by further expansion to more convenience and grocery chains across the U.S. BIGGER offers 65% more juice vs. six-ounce juices, features a spill-proof top and showcases hundreds of collectible licensed character tops. And, like all good2grow products, BIGGER contains no added sugar and its packaging is reusable.

