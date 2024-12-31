Energy Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew Coffee launched NEW STōK Cold Brew Energy. This latest offering packs a powerful mix of smooth, quality coffee; focus-boosting caffeine; plus B vitamins, ginseng and guarana into a single can. STōK Cold Brew Energy isn’t an energy drink, and it isn’t just “coffee in a can” — it’s an energy coffee. That means it’s still packed with a bold, smooth taste supplemented with 195 milligrams of caffeine.

STōK Cold Brew Energy has three varieties to choose from: Mocha Cream, Vanilla Cream and Caramel Cream. STōK Cold Brew Energy is now available in 11-ounce cans at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores and will be rolling out at additional retailers nationwide in 2025.

Danone North America

www.danonenorthamerica.com