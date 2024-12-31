Foodservice Flourishes Through Simplicity

Convenience store foodservice has undergone quite the journey in recent years, expanding from quick and convenient options to more robust menus with high-quality items and greater variety as c-stores have embraced food programs as a key differentiator.

Today, c-stores are giving quick-service restaurants (QSRs) a run for their money by leveraging restaurant-quality food and beverage options with unparalleled convenience.

This emphasis on food quality has taken the industry by storm — many retailers have even opted to add professional chefs to their payrolls to ensure that what they are offering can compete and even overperform when compared to other foodservice retailers.

As a result, made-to-order has grown in convenience stores as customers have realized the value and quality that c-store operators are able to provide. Now, as customer expectations continue to shift, many retailers are working on a more streamlined approach to menu optimization while maintaining the high-quality offerings that their shoppers have come to expect.

Keep It Simple

When it comes to crafting a successful foodservice menu in 2025, simplicity is key, according to Bruce Reinstein, a partner at Kinetic12 with more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

“You have to keep it simple, but you have to be creative and provide variety,” he said.

To do this, operators need to evaluate what they are doing well, what customers are looking for and what is not necessarily performing to its full potential. From there, the answers become clear.

“If you’re selling products that are mediocre, ultimately it’s going to come back to haunt you,” continued Reinstein. “So, the beginning of simplification is to determine which products are good and can be executed consistently. If (a product can’t be), you need to really look into removing it.”

The first step retailers need to take is to look at their SKUs and ingredients — how can these be simplified and reused in other recipes to create a new experience for the customer without breaking the bank?

“You have to take the items that are quality and that you can execute well, and you have to then alter them,” noted Reinstein. “So, for instance, let’s say that you’re in the pizza business. Take Papa Johns for example — they took their pizza, and they developed a product around the pizza that was a sandwich. So, they’re using the exact same ingredients and they’re creating some new recipes around it.”

Retailers can also leverage preprepared items that require minimal assembly on-site to help make consistency easier for foodservice employees. This can be especially helpful for retailers grappling with frequent employee changes due to high turnover.

Foodservice Evolution

Driving the shift to a more simplified approach to menus is the three-year impact of record-high inflation on customer behavior, noted Tim Powell, managing principal at Foodservice IP, a management consulting firm specializing in foodservice.

Customers have become more discerning, meaning retailers may have better luck offering fewer options in a streamlined operation compared to a complex menu with more ingredients.

“Fewer choices are likely the best option for consumers, and it can also decrease waste costs for operators,” continued Powell.

Still, the decision whether or not to simplify a menu isn’t “one size fits all,” cautioned Powell. There are many different aspects to consider, as no two customers demand the exact same thing, and no two markets are identical.

“It really depends on the location, demographic and surrounding competition,” said Powell. As a rule of thumb, however, there are specific programs that tend to fare best when included on c-stores menus.

“I think if a nearby store offers burritos and chicken nuggets, it’s typically a good idea to consider those as options,” he said. “Otherwise, the curriculum should include pizza, deli sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and baked goods.”

While there’s “no silver bullet,” Powell suggested that foodservice managers “must be willing to try limited-time offers (LTOs) to see what their patrons want (as well as) what any food destinations nearby are offering.”

Innovation to Combat Inflation

C-store retailer Quality Dairy, which operates 27 locations in Michigan, is seeing a similar trend toward enhancing a menu with LTOs to drive excitement.

“The typical customer is spending more consciously,” said Mike Wensel, fresh food category manager for the c-store chain. “They aren’t throwing everything on the counter anymore and buying it all — they are far more calculated in their purchases.”

To adapt, Quality Dairy focuses on both simplification and innovation.

“We have our own commissary where we produce deli sandwiches and salads either intended to be eaten hot or cold,” Wensel said. “We do put out LTOs that make sense for the season or time of year while also simplifying our menu to utilize a lot of the same ingredients to reduce SKUs.”

One of the retailer’s most popular items is the Chorizo Donut Sandwich, which leverages a sweet-heat flavor profile that is on the rise, noted Wensel.

What it really comes down to, he said, is being ready and willing to act on customer feedback to ensure the right menu items are being offered.

“Our willingness to listen to our customers and adapt to their needs (differentiates us from competitors). You should always cater to your audience — they will tell you what they want,” continued Wensel. “The love and care we put into developing our new items sets us apart from our competition.”

Today, Quality Dairy offers a range of foodservice offerings; in addition to its freshly made deli sandwiches and salads, it features roller grill items and pizzas, among other items. A significant part of the chain’s program revolves around its catering business.

“Catering and event planning also plays a huge role in our program, as we have developed a catering arm to our foodservice that can furnish anything from a small business gathering to an old-fashioned tailgate,” added Wensel.

The company also brought on a chef to run the category — a move that has opened up the chain to a number of new partnerships and food innovations as it continues to enhance its program.

Foodservice is a flourishing category in the convenience store space, with seemingly infinite potential. Retailers that understand their customers and are refreshing their menus to allow for high-quality items and innovation while paring down the offering to keep items consistent and competitively priced are well positioned to reap the rewards.