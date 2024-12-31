Gluten-Free Chicken Tenderloins

In response to the growing demand for gluten-free options, Tyson Foodservice announces the launch of its new Tyson Gluten Free Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Tenderloins. This product is designed to meet the dietary needs of consumers while delivering the taste and texture of traditional breaded chicken without gluten or the top nine allergens.

The tenderloins are fully cooked, offering convenience for operators by helping reduce back-of-house labor and ensuring consistent quality and food safety. Through March 31, 2025, operators can also take advantage of a rebate where they can save up to $500 when purchasing Tyson Gluten Free Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Tenderloins.

