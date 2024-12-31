January 2025: Toot’n Totum Turns 75

With its 100th store under construction and a focus on new builds, foodservice expansion and digital upgrades, the Amarillo-based chain honors its legacy while embracing the future.

Toot’n Totum is celebrating its 75th anniversary with impressive momentum, driving growth through new to industry (NTI) builds, particularly in the Lubbock, Texas, area. Headquartered in Amarillo, Texas, the chain continues to strengthen its competitive edge by embracing vertical integration, expanding its foodservice offerings, and unveiling a revamped mobile app alongside an upgraded loyalty program.

It currently operates 99 stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico, and its 100th store is currently under construction just down the street from its main headquarters and scheduled to open in August 2025.

Reaching the chain’s milestone 75th anniversary and 100th site is “really exciting,” said Andrew Mitchell, CEO and president of Toot’n Totum and a third-generation member of the family business that was founded by his grandparents.

“I think what my grandmother would really appreciate the most is the team that we’ve developed to carry on this generation of the family business and to continue the pace of our growth strategy,” Mitchell said. “Seventy-five years in business is a long time. We’re excited about the future as well.”