Popcorn Pretzel Bites

Snack Factory’s Pop’ums — a pretzel take on popcorn — will roll out to retailers nationwide in January. Surprisingly light & crispy, Pop‘ums brings together the munchability of popcorn and crispy crunch of pretzels. This is Snack Factory’s first new groundbreaking product in 20 years since disrupting pretzels in 2004 with Pretzel Crisps. The suggested retail price is $5.49 per nine-ounce bag. Inspired by a trip down the salty snacks aisle, Pop’ums will be available in:

White Cheddar: Made with real cheddar cheese for a classic taste

Made with real cheddar cheese for a classic taste

Distinctively tangy, smoky and a bit peppery

Snack Factory

www.snackfactory.com