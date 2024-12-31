Stewart’s Shops Raises $1.76 Million Through Holiday Fundraiser

The retailer will donate the funds to hundreds of local nonprofits that benefit children in Stewart's communities.

Stewart’s Shops has wrapped up its 2024 Holiday Match program, through which the company raised more than $1.76 million for local children’s charities.

Stewart’s customers generously donated more than $883,500 between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year.

The company then doubled those donations, penny for penny, with no administrative fees. This means hundreds of local nonprofit children’s organizations will benefit from the more than $1.76 million that will be distributed over the next few months.

Since Holiday Match started in 1986, the program has raised more than $39 million to support thousands of organizations focused on improving the lives of children.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for Holiday Match funds are encouraged to apply online here by Jan. 31.

Stewart’s Shops currently employs more than 3,700 employees at its 350 stores across New York and Vermont.