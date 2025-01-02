Choosing Mocktails and NA Beer

Dry January is expected to elevate the already budding alcohol-free segment of beer, wine and spirits, and c-stores should be ready to capitalize on the trend and show customers their authority in the space.

In recent years, Dry January has become a household phrase, one which invites the general population to abstain from alcohol consumption during the month of January. Although less than half of alcohol consumers participated in 2024, the number is growing, according to CivicScience data.

Twenty-five percent of those aged 21-plus who drink alcohol reported completing Dry January, jumping past the 16% of participants who finished the challenge in 2023. Ages 21-24 showed the highest level of participation at 35%, the CivicScience survey revealed, which seems on par with various reports that suggest Gen Z is drinking less alcohol than older generations.

At convenience stores, the non-alcoholic segment saw an 18.5% boost in case sales and a 24.8% lift in dollar sales for the latest 52 weeks ending Nov. 3, 2024, according to Chicago-based market research firm Circana.

NA Beer Growth

Although many who decided to participate in Dry January in 2024 opted not to replace alcoholic drinks with a different option (56% per CivicScience), non-alcoholic beer is a viable choice for those who still prefer the taste or feel of drinking beer.

Of those who drink non-alcoholic substitutes regularly, 35% drink non-alcoholic beer, according to 84.51°’s recent “2024 Year in Review: Balancing Act: Wallet & Wellness” report.

At Beck Suppliers’ FriendShip c-stores, which number 31 in Ohio, non-alcoholic beer is faring well. “We increased our available selections in our top craft/import locations considerably this past spring and increased further for the fall refreshes,” said Jarrod Demski, category manager for alcohol at FriendShip.

Demski noted the popularity of non-alcoholic beer is widespread and depends on the individual SKU.

For instance, Bud Zero and Busch NA are performing well in all FriendShip stores and have a general consumer appeal. Heineken 0.0, Guinness 0.0 and Athletic NA Brew are trending in the chain’s import- and craft-heavy locations, with popularity recently spreading to all sites.

Demski pointed to the success of a non-alcoholic beer offering that tastes close to the alcoholic version of the brand, allowing very little to be compromised. Consumers will gravitate toward this, he said.

New releases, too, are poised to increase exposure for the non-alcoholic segment. Demski predicted Michelob Ultra’s new addition to this market, as an example, will spark a non-alcoholic upward trend by up to 50% a few months after its launch.

On deciding what to stock, the vast increase in alcohol-free offerings in addition to the surge of alcoholic counterparts has made for slight difficulty, Demski said. Store set size for each location, demographics (such as a craft-centric customer base), and the popularity of a brand on social media or in sales data influence stocking decisions.

Non-alcoholic beer is growing in popularity at EG America, as well.

“We see strong interest, especially among younger customers like millennials and Gen Z, who are often health-conscious and open to new beverage options,” said Madison Everett, senior category manager — packaged beverage & alcohol, EG America.

EG America operates 1,500 stores in 30 states under multiple banners.

The company has tested a few different non-alcoholic brands. Everett noted the category tends to see success when larger, well-known beer brands introduce a non-alcoholic option.

“These established brands seem to resonate well with customers, likely due to the familiarity and trust they’ve built,” she added.

Mocktail Popularity

Non-alcoholic beer isn’t consumers’ only option for an alcohol-free beverage. Mocktails, for example, are long-standing spirit replacements.

In fact, they are the most-consumed non-alcoholic beverages (that simulate the feel of a standard alcoholic drink) among those that offer low or no alcohol, with 65% of people who drink non-alcoholic options preferring mocktails, per 84.51°.

Seventeen percent of these consumers choose non-alcoholic wine, 13% pick non-alcoholic champagne and 9% want non-alcoholic tequila.

That said, not all c-store chains have a wide variety of mocktail options available. At FriendShip stores, the mocktail selection is light.

“Overall, there are not very many mocktail options in Ohio, and the one that I know of is available by a vendor we do not currently do business with due to limited store coverage,” said Demski.

Still, the beverage presents an opportunity for c-stores as new mocktail products emerge and more consumers look for alcohol alternatives.

Dry January Outlook

Dry January will kickstart 2025’s alcohol-free trajectory, with many consumers foregoing alcohol at the beginning of the year and likely tapering off in February. For some, however, it may spur new interest in non-alcoholic beverages year-round.

There’s a general growth trend for the non-alcoholic segment, Demski noted, with January seeing a higher escalation.

“I have been in the industry for 29 years and have seen some brands and segments have some seasonality, but the non-alcoholic segment I feel experiences a slight ‘uptick’ in January, but even that slight spike is shadowed by the steady increases in the overall sales velocity,” he said.

He’s realized that the non-alcoholic customer is developing into a “longer-term player in this arena,” not just a weeklong or monthlong customer.

“They enjoy the taste of beer or cocktails, but they do not want to experience the side effects of the alcoholic versions or are wanting the ‘better-for-you’ options,” Demski continued.

Still, FriendShip plans to promote Dry January in its stores, intending to establish itself as a carrier of a leading non-alcoholic selection for 2025.

The stores chose not to greatly advertise Dry January in the past, but Demski believes in the sales value and impact that promoting the non-alcoholic options can produce.

EG America, too, expects to see a hike in sales during Dry January, even as non-alcoholic beer and mocktail sales have strengthened over a longer period.

“Interest in these drink options continues to grow, and then each year more people give Dry January a try. While non-alcoholic beer still makes up a relatively small portion of our total beer sales, we’re expecting to see a similar (or even bigger) boost this coming January as interest continues to build,” said Everett.

CivicScience data shows that multiple beverage types were used as alcohol replacements during Dry January 2024. While a percentage of these participants opted to consume more soda and seltzers, some turned to cannabis or cannabidiol products.

Fourteen percent of participants chose mocktails as their beverage of choice, and 12% preferred non-alcoholic beer. Surprisingly, 5% of those who partook in Dry January drank more kombucha.

“Non-alcoholic options are here to stay and will continue to grow as consumer preferences shift. With more people prioritizing health and wellness, we’re seeing steady interest in these beverage options and expect that trend to keep growing,” Everett concluded.

Demski also acknowledged the non-alcoholic category’s overall dollar share is small compared to others, but he confirmed the steady growth.

“No one knows the ultimate potential,” he said.

He equated this segment to the canned cocktail segment. A popular brand entered the market while Demski worked at a distributor prior to his current position with FriendShip, and though sales didn’t come immediately, after a couple of years, they soared.

“Non-alcoholic beers and mocktails could potentially see this type of sales growth,” he said. “Only time will tell.”