Rutter’s Launches New LTOs

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s released new additions to its limited-time-offer menu. The new lineup includes three fresh selections: Pittsburgh Salad, Baja Chicken Wrap and Fried Sweet Bologna Crunchwich.

The Pittsburgh Salad is a hearty twist on a classic — fresh spring mix topped with juicy tomatoes, crispy French fries, shredded cheese, grilled hamburger strips, tangy pickles and Thousand Island dressing — available for $9.99.

The Baja Chicken Wrap includes grilled chicken nuggets, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato slices and creamy guacamole layered with pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing inside a roasted red pepper tortilla. The wrap is grilled and has a warm, savory finish. Customers can purchase this for $7.99.

For a blend of textures and bold flavors, the Fried Sweet Bologna Crunchwich features fried sweet bologna layered with creamy mayo, tangy mustard, crisp shredded lettuce and crunchy potato chips, all stacked with cheddar cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll. The Crunchwich is just $6.99.

“At Rutter’s, we’re always striving to meet the diverse tastes and preferences of our customers. With this new menu, we wanted to ensure there’s truly something for everyone,” said Philip Santini, senior director of advertising and food service. “Whether it’s the hearty Pittsburgh Salad, the bold and zesty Baja Chicken Wrap, or the unique and savory Fried Sweet Bologna Crunchwich, each item is designed to deliver a delicious and satisfying experience that keeps our customers coming back for more.”

Rutter’s customers can enjoy these new options at any time of the day or night, as the award-winning food and beverage menu is available 24/7.

Rutter’s is a privately held chain of convenience stores that operates 88 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 278-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.