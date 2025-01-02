Tobacco Authorities Take Action

2024 has seen tobacco product seizures, warning letters and a progression of the proposed low nicotine rule.

Chicago U.S. Customs and Border Protections officers made 121 seizures containing over 3.2 million prohibited electronic nicotine delivery systems products over the course of the last year, according to the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO). They were valued at a retail price of over $81.5 million.

Most shipments originated from China, NATO reported, headed to various U.S. locations. The reason behind the seizures was a lack of premarket tobacco product application authorization or, in some instances, a violation of intellectual property rights.

These were not the only enforcement actions taken concerning unauthorized tobacco products. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to eight online retailers and one manufacturer for the alleged sale of unauthorized flavored, disposable e-cigarettes.

Some of these products include brands popular among the youth or feature name and images of celebrities.

A comprehensive list of unauthorized disposable vapor brands can be found here.

Low Nicotine Rule

In other tobacco news, the FDA submitted a proposed rule establishing a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and certain other combusted tobacco products to the Office of Management & Budget. The rule faces uncertainty with a new White House administration, however, reported NATO.

With this proposed rule becoming a larger part of the discussion, NATO commissioned a new study to highlight the potential economic impact of the rule.

According to the study, on a national level, the economic impact of the rule to limit nicotine content is a $13.9 billion loss in annual retail sales, an $8 billion decline in federal tax revenue, a $16 billion decrease in state and local tax revenue, 154,478 jobs lost and a $30.6 billion loss in the national economy per year.

Continuing to monitor the progression of this rule in 2025, as well as earlier proposed rules such as menthol cigarette and flavor cigar bans, will be imperative in the new year. Additionally, retailers must remain vigilant when watching for tobacco product authorization.