Weigel’s Holiday Loyalty Campaign Finds Success

Weigel’s saw resounding success of its 2024 “12 Days of Christmas” campaign, driven by the ever-popular MyWeigel’s Rewards program. Utilizing Rovertown’s app and PDI’s loyalty platform, as well as festive in-store mailboxes to showcase the daily freebie items, this annual tradition saw a significant boost in customer engagement, loyalty penetration and overall sales, setting a new benchmark for success.

To kick off the campaign, Weigel’s offered a VIP experience for its most loyal customers. Registered MyWeigel’s Rewards members received an exclusive email preview of the 12 Days of Christmas lineup, showcasing the free items available each day. This personalized touch resonated with members, elevating their holiday shopping experience and strengthening the connection between the brand and its customers.

On the first day of the campaign, Weigel’s executed a dynamic app takeover, highlighting all 12 days of giveaways. To enhance app engagement further, the team introduced an “Add to Card” bonus points offer, which encouraged participation and made the rewards experience more interactive. Complemented by in-store displays, festive mailboxes showcasing the daily freebie items, targeted marketing and engaging social media posts, the campaign reached new heights of visibility and excitement.

By the Numbers: Stellar Results

Loyalty Penetration Rate : The program achieved a remarkable 40% penetration rate, marking a 7% increase from the previous year.

Member Engagement : Registered users peaked at 3,008 per week, a 20% increase compared to 2023.

App Engagement : Sixty-one percent of unique users engaged with the app during the 12 Days of Christmas campaign, highlighting the power of digital interaction in loyalty growth.

Visits and Sales : Total visits soared by 44%, with member spending up by 37% and member savings increasing by an impressive 75%, totaling $754,000 in combined value.

Single visits declined slightly, but the 12-plus visits category rose by 2%, indicating stronger loyalty among frequent shoppers.

Celebrating Success with Ellie & Dippy

Adding a festive twist, Weigel’s hosted a 12 Days of Christmas contest to engage its store teams. Groups were challenged to achieve the highest redemption rates, with winners earning an ice cream party complete with visits from mascots Ellie the Cow and Dippy the Chicken, as well as a fun-filled photo booth experience. This initiative brought joy not just to customers but also to Weigel’s dedicated employees.

The 2024 12 Days of Christmas campaign demonstrated the power of community, innovation and technology, proving once again why MyWeigel’s Rewards is the cornerstone of Weigel’s customer experience.

Established in 1931, Weigel’s is a family-owned and -operated eastern Tennessee business. Weigel’s operates 83 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.