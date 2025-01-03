Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. launched Del Monte Dessert Pudding Cups — a new line of single-serving desserts that are available at supermarkets, convenience stores and other retailers across North America. Del Monte Dessert Pudding Cups combine real, fresh-cut fruit with chocolate or vanilla pudding and whipped topping — garnished with sweet ingredients such as granola, graham crackers, chocolate chips and cinnamon streusel — all in a single-serving, 5.5-ounce package. Available in four bakery-inspired flavor varieties — Pineapple Streusel, Chocolate Berry Truffle, Mango Mix and Apple Crisp — Del Monte Dessert Pudding Cups combine an indulgent taste with two ounces of real fruit, all in one convenient package for sweet snacking on the go.

