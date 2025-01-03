Economic Outlook: The Pathway to Profits in 2025

By leveraging data-driven strategies and adapting to economic shifts, retailers can position themselves for growth amid heightened competition, escalating costs and industry consolidation.

As we ring in 2025, the convenience store industry faces a dynamic economic landscape shaped by shifting consumer preferences, ongoing consolidation, inflationary pressures and labor management challenges. While retailers are cautiously optimistic about the year ahead, they remain acutely aware of the pressures weighing on both customers’ pocketbooks and their own bottom lines.

Mario Spina, owner and CEO of The PRIDE Stores, which operates 17 locations (16 in Illinois and one in Indiana), acknowledged that the current environment — marked by rising wages, inflated fuel costs and a shrinking pool of drivers — has been challenging. Nevertheless, he is feeling positive about 2025.

“Hopefully, there will be a strong push toward reducing regulations, which will make operations easier, a reduction in the tax rate putting more money in consumers’ pockets and (allowing) the oil industry to provide more product to the market, which should reduce the cost of fuel,” Spina said.

Tom Bachrodt, general manager of HJB Convenience Corp., which operates seven Russell’s Convenience and Russell’s Xpress locations across Colorado, Michigan, California and Hawaii, is considering the potential impacts of a second Trump presidency.

“Given the change in administration, it leaves many questions about regulations, wages, health care costs and whether the Credit Card Competition Act will pass, lowering our costs,” Bachrodt said.

Peter Rasmussen, CEO and founder of Convenience & Energy Advisors, anticipates that 2025 will be shaped by a blend of economic recovery, inflationary pressures and new policy dynamics.

“While inflation may stabilize compared to the extreme levels of 2022-2023, there is a strong likelihood that prices will remain elevated along with costs — particularly labor, creating ongoing challenges for our industry,” Rasmussen explained. “C-store retailers should prepare for a continued need to adapt quickly to both macroeconomic shifts and any new federal or state-level regulations that could emerge in response to changing political and social landscapes. Specific actionable areas include loyalty, labor-saving technologies, private label (trade down) and premium (trade up) opportunities.”

Inflation By The Numbers

At press time, data hinted that inflation might be turning a corner.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.6% for the most recent 12 months ending in October 2024, a 0.2% increase from September, aligning with expectations. Excluding food and energy, the core CPI ticked up 0.3% in October and was up 3.3% over the past year. Notably, the energy index fell 4.9% over the same period, while the food index rose by 2.1%. Despite ongoing inflation, consumer spending climbed in October. According to the Small Business Index, small business sales grew 7.1% year over year, with total transactions up 8.8% for the 52 weeks ending in October 2024. This data, derived from in-store and online point-of-sale transactions across 2 million U.S. small businesses, revealed strong monthly gains as well. October sales increased 3.7%, while transactions rose 3% compared to September.

The index increased by six points to 147, one of the largest monthly gains and the highest seen since the baseline period of January 2019.

Retail, in particular, experienced robust growth. Year-over-year sales climbed 5.8% with transactions up 9.2%. The fastest growing categories included general merchandise (up 11.4%) and food and beverage (up 8.4%). Restaurant sales also saw a 5.9% increase, accompanied by a 7.6% bump in foot traffic.

Given that this latest batch of CPI data is showing that inflation is stabilizing it’s “really pointing in a positive direction for retail,” noted Matt Riezman, partner, NexChapter, a c-store advisory firm. “The other thing we’re seeing is consumer confidence continues to grow. Consumer confidence in October was at the highest it’s been since (March) 2021, according to The Conference Board.”

Adding to the optimism, The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index showed the perceived likelihood of a U.S. recession over the next 12 months fell to its lowest level in November since the question was first added in July 2022.

While these indicators suggest a brighter outlook for 2025, experts warned that the benefits are unlikely to be evenly distributed both in terms of which customers feel relief and which retailers reap the benefits.

“Higher-income consumers may continue to spend freely, but the middle and lower-income segments will likely be more discerning in their spending, favoring essentials over discretionary goods,” Rasmussen said.

He pointed to an earnings report from Target posted in November that highlighted the trend. “(Target is) busting at the seams in excess inventory on discretionary hard goods, while their grocery division is performing well.”

Customers who find they have additional spending power are likely to spend that at the places where they have the strongest relationships, Riezman explained. Therefore, the retailers likely to see gains are “the retailers that have been investing in building relationships with customers, investing in building loyalty, building consumer engagement — especially digital consumer engagement,” Riezman noted.

That makes it critical for retailers to have a strategy for investing in loyalty and driving repeat purchases.

Still, even as inflation slows, costs remain high, and most shoppers and retailers aren’t feeling these economic improvements in their day-to-day lives.

Mike Wilson, chief operating officer of Cubby’s Inc., which operates 39 c-stores in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, emphasized the disconnect.

“Since the end of the pandemic, the cost of goods sold rose significantly, and over the last two years, our labor costs have almost doubled,” Wilson noted. “Throughout 2024, customers have been very value focused. Once consumers became reluctant to see further price increases, it started to eat away at margin.”

Raymond Huff, president of HJB Convenience Corp., echoed this sentiment. He observed in November 2024 that sales had been slowing over the past two months and, in some cases, were down compared to the previous year. “We have not experienced a softening of sales in several years,” Huff said.

Shoppers Shift Spending Habits

“People are moving to less expensive items like lunch sandwiches or smaller soda sizes,” Bachrodt added, expressing concern about how the cost of living — particularly the rising cost of groceries — might impact customer spending going forward.

Huff shared his own experience with escalating prices, recalling a visit to his local grocery store, where he was shocked to see 18 eggs priced at $18. This stark example underscores why customer perceptions of the economy remain bleak.

Riezman pointed to another key trend: “The cost of food away from home … has continued to increase, while the cost of eating at home has stabilized with the price of groceries.”

These dynamics are pressuring foodservice margins and intensifying competition, as quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and fast-casual chains aggressively market value. Cubby’s, which has a strong foodservice program, has faced these challenges directly. To resonate with value-conscious shoppers, the company revamped its menu messaging.

“Consumers are seeing the major fast food giants fight over value meals on television, and even though we are significantly less expensive, they still want to perceive a value,” Wilson said. “We started offering value meals, and since then, we’ve started to see a lift in our unit sales.”

Even as the economy recovers, consumer sentiment can remain volatile, Rasmussen warned.

“Rising costs and inflation could reduce discretionary spending, leading to more cautious spending behavior,” he said. “For c-stores, the opportunity is to capitalize on key drivers — fuel, thirst and foodservice — and encourage impulse purchases to build the basket.”

Rising Wage Woes

Attracting talent in an inflationary environment continues to pose challenges for c-store operators.

To attract applicants, Russell’s upped entry wages in 2024 and significantly raised pay for existing employees to boost retention. The labor market pressures are intensifying. Planned minimum wage hikes in Denver and California went into effect on Jan. 1. Denver’s minimum wage rose to $18.81, while California’s increased by 50 cents to $16.50. Los Angeles County already reached $17.27 in July 2024.

In Colorado, where the state minimum wage increased from $14.42 to $14.81 on Jan. 1, Russell’s is paying far above that baseline. “We have to pay a start rate of $16.60 just to get applicants,” Bachrodt noted.

The rising costs are creating ripple effects for businesses. “I have my marketing/HR department increase prices to cover these minimum wage increases and price increases,” Huff said. “Our out (the) door cost of a candy bar and bottle of soda have become onerous. This could also be affecting sales.”

Russell’s is preparing for another round of price adjustments to maintain margins as a number of major vendors increase their prices in Q1 of 2025. It’s also elevating its high-margin snack bar items and moving its coffee program to bean-to-cup to protect profitability.

However, it remains difficult to attract applicants despite competitive wages. “Ghosting is a huge problem,” Bachrodt said. “We had two who got their first paychecks and left.”

Cubby’s has also faced escalating labor costs with average wages climbing $7-$10 per hour, per employee over the last three years.

“With the jump in minimum wages in some of the states that we operate in, we made the decision to stay significantly above minimum wage,” Wilson noted. “Some of our major competitors have been slower to do that, and we have benefited by keeping employees and staying open.”

Ever since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cubby’s has taken an aggressive approach when it comes to state rate hikes. While the Nebraska minimum wage is set to hit $15 in 2026, Cubby’s is already averaging a much higher wage in the state today.

“We believe that since we have already absorbed much of these increases over the last two years, we will be in a much better position when the laws change,” Wilson said. “Because of our decisive action regarding wages, we are not seeing the issues others are regarding hiring and retaining our staff. While there are specific stores that can be a challenge, it is no worse than pre-pandemic for us.”

Meanwhile in Illinois, The PRIDE Stores is experiencing similar pressures. Since 2019, Illinois has implemented a series of minimum wage hikes, increasing the baseline from $8 an hour to $14. The wage rose again to $15 on Jan. 1.

“This has forced PRIDE to raise wages up and down the line to stay competitive,” Spina said.

PRIDE is also contending with heightened competition from large chains expanding rapidly in its already highly competitive market area. “Fortunately, we have been able to maintain staffing throughout the company at a high level, but continuing to ensure we provide competitive wages and benefits for our staff is key,” Spina said. To help offset the cost of wage hikes, PRIDE is identifying operational efficiencies while driving growth in other areas.

Looking ahead, labor challenges are expected to persist.

“The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index in October noted 35% of consumers reported jobs as plentiful, which is a pretty high number,” Riezman noted. “That’s suggesting to me that the labor market’s tight and will continue to be tight.”

Rasmussen concurred. “The costs of staffing c-stores will remain high, and attracting and retaining quality employees may continue to be a challenge for operators,” he said. Retailers should expect wage growth for entry-level positions to remain elevated in 2025 as competition for workers continues.

The key, he said, is investing further in innovation to offset wage pressures.

“To mitigate labor costs, many convenience store operators will likely continue exploring automation solutions such as self-checkout kiosks, artificial intelligence-driven inventory replenishment and automated floor cleaning systems,” Rasmussen said.

“While these technologies can reduce the strain on staffing, they also require upfront capital investment.”

Rising labor costs could also push c-stores to explore the gig work economy, Rasmussen predicted. “If Uber and DoorDash can disrupt how we catch a ride, get food delivered and have products delivered in last mile delivery, then it seems an obvious next step in labor innovation is gig work in convenience retail,” he said.

NexChapter also sees convenience stores turning to technology to enable more labor efficiency and improve the experience for employees.

“These aren’t tools that are replacing people. These are tools helping people do their jobs better, but also in a way that retains them as employees,” Riezman said.

As wage pressures persist, Riezman emphasized that improving the overall employee environment and benefit package beyond the wage itself will be the key to retention.

From Supply Chain To M&A

Retailers reported that supply chain disruptions have largely subsided. While they continue in various areas or product lines, they’re more manageable than they were in recent years. However, cost increases from suppliers remain a significant hurdle.

Riezman pointed to the latest CPI data that showed transportation and warehousing expenses continue to grow. “Those are expenses that hit retailers, both directly as well as indirectly, through the cost of goods from vendors, and so there continues to be supply chain pressure that’s going to continue to put pressure on prices. … When a category is seeing increased transportation and warehouse expenses, those are going to probably start coming through to the consumer,” he said.

Riezman emphasized that it’s imperative for retailers to have pricing and promotional strategies in place as well as a clear understanding of the value they’re offering customers.

For now, c-stores are doing what they do best — adapting. PRIDE operates a large warehouse, so it has been able to bulk buy and self-distribute products, which allows it to provide a lower cost to customers. Meanwhile, Cubby’s scaled back or delayed certain projects to offset rising supplier costs.

Capital investments are being scrutinized more closely, particularly when it comes to new product lines such as bean-to-cup, “to ensure a return on investment is imminent,” Bachrodt noted. There’s also added focus on enhancing the customer experience to drive sales and foot traffic growth, Huff explained.

Despite high costs, PRIDE is committed to store growth and improvement. “To continue to be competitive your stores must be well maintained, and growth is crucial to help purchasing power plus market penetration,” Spina said.

Rasmussen cautioned that the cost of new builds and renovations is likely to rise in 2025, especially for small and independent operators, due to high construction material and labor costs.

“This is likely to slow down expansion plans for some c-store owners, especially in areas where land and real estate costs are also rising,” he explained. He added that potential labor shortages, influenced by a possible increase in deportations under the new administration, could exacerbate these challenges. As a result, he predicted an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, accompanied by decreased development of new-to-industry stores.

Also driving M&A will be the continued need for operational efficiencies, higher capital expenditures and economies of scale, Rasmussen noted. He expects large chains to pursue acquisitions of smaller regional chains to expand their footprint and market share, while smaller operators may choose to sell due to escalating costs, labor challenges or generational ownership transitions.

“The c-store industry’s M&A activity will also be influenced by private equity firms looking to capitalize on growth in convenience retailing, and today there is more private equity chasing deals than there are deals on the market,” Rasmussen said. “Add to that, upstream consolidation from our suppliers makes it incredibly hard for a smaller chain to compete with larger chains who can command better economies of scale and bulk pricing breaks.”

To stay competitive amid accelerating consolidation, c-stores must invest in technological innovation, targeted marketing with a focus on personalization, reaching customers via media channels, etc. to remain competitive, Riezman pointed out. “We see lots of examples in the industry of smaller operators who are making smart investments in the right places so that they can keep up and maintain a differentiated experience, a differentiated brand, and they’re winning even against the bigger players.”

As consolidation continues, the pressure on small operators to maintain that differentiated experience will only increase, he added. Amid heightened competition, retailers are expected to ramp up their investment in technology to stay ahead.

“The retailers that are making the right investments at the right time we see coming out ahead,” Riezman said.

Pricing Strategies For Success

Given the combination of rising costs and growing customer price sensitivity, convenience stores will need to get creative with pricing to woo customers to open their wallets in 2025. Rasmussen pointed to value-based pricing as one potential approach.

“Emphasizing value through strategic pricing, bundle offers and promotions will help attract more cost-conscious consumers,” he noted. But it’s important that retailers pay attention to the data.

“Buy/Get performs better than two-fors, as an example — so don’t just discount, but discount with the highest possible take rate,” he said.

Retailers can also take a trade up/ trade down approach. In other words, provide a mix of premium and value options across categories, allowing retailers to cater to a broader customer base.

“Price tiers help balance the need for higher margins on premium items, while still appealing to more budget-conscious customers,” Rasmussen explained. “Just the same, a consumer may purchase value and premium together, as we all enjoy attainable luxury.”

But it’s important not to discount everything, Rasmussen warned. “Don’t discount products and categories that will command full retail despite your pricing strategy,” he said.

Whatever pricing strategy c-stores choose, retailers should ensure it is data driven, category specific and that they balance margin with value, Riezman said.

With access to more data than ever, retailers can leverage these insights to deliver value, protect margins and understand a category’s role in the customer journey — whether it serves as an impulse buy or a trip driver — while integrating these factors into their pricing strategies.

While price volatility is expected to persist through 2025, Riezman noted the silver lining is that c-stores have the tools to navigate these challenges by leveraging data effectively, establishing strong strategies and staying committed to them in the year ahead.