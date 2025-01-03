Freeze-Dried Candy

SKITTLES unveiled its latest innovation that features a crispy and crunchy twist on the brand’s classic candy. SKITTLES POP’d is available in two 5.5-ounce pack varieties, including SKITTLES POP’d Original, which features the classic flavors Strawberry, Lemon, Lime, Orange and Grape. Fans can also try SKITTLES POP’d Sour, which features brand-new flavors including Sour Lemonade, Sour Blue Raspberry, Sour Strawberry, Sour Watermelon and Sour Cherry. SKITTLES POP’d is available nationwide beginning in early 2025.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com