2025 Tobacco Legislative & Regulatory Outlook

With a new year comes a new White House administration, a new Congress and new State legislative sessions. As a result, tobacco and nicotine legislation and regulations will once again be a front and center issue.

In April 2024, the Biden administration delayed finalization of the menthol cigarette and flavored cigar bans until after the election because “the proposed rules have garnered historic attention and the public comment period yielded an immense amount of feedback, including from various elements of the civil rights and criminal justice movement,” according to a Department of Health & Human Services statement on April 26, 2024.

With President-elect Donald Trump scheduled to take the oath of office in a few days and a new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner waiting to be confirmed, a likely scenario is that the proposed rule does not receive further action or is withdrawn.

It is unlikely that the Biden administration finalizes the rule prior to Inauguration Day. Even if it does, the rule will be subject to disapproval under the Congressional Review Act. Under that law, which applies to any rule issued fewer than 60 working days before the end of the administration, a resolution of disapproval can be considered by Congress and, if approved, the policy would go back to the pre-rule status.

The Trump administration announced new leadership for both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it’s possible these personnel changes may lead to policy changes at the Center for Tobacco Products (CTP). Other issues that CTP will focus on in 2025 include continuing to process premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) and prioritizing enforcement around illicit vapor products.

Congressional Outlook

In 2024, both the U.S. Senate and House held hearings with both the commissioner of the FDA, Robert Califf, and the FDA’s CTP director, Dr. Brian King. In those hearings, Congress has been critical of the FDA as “slow,” noting it “lacked clarity” on PMTAs and needs to be “more proactive” in working with stakeholders. Congress has also expressed concerns over the proliferation of unsafe and illicit vapor products coming into the U.S. marketplace from China and the lack of enforcement to remove these products from store shelves.

Further, Congress will likely continue to pressure CTP to bring regulatory order to the vapor marketplace by finishing the PMTA review process and implementing an effective enforcement plan around illicit vapor products.

State Predictions

All 50 U.S. states will hold legislative sessions in 2025. As with every year, approximately 20 states will likely consider tobacco excise tax increases with inflation affecting the economy and the termination of federal COVID assistance funds. In 2024, almost all of these proposals have failed, as only Maryland increased tobacco taxes. Additionally, some states that currently do not tax vapor products or nicotine pouches could introduce legislation levying excise taxes on those categories.

Approximately 15 states will likely consider some form of flavored tobacco product ban. With California having a statewide flavor ban, neighboring states such as Oregon and Washington have considered bills and will likely do so again in 2025. Northeastern states that surround Massachusetts, the first state to enact a flavor ban, will also likely consider proposals. In 2024, a bill to ban flavors passed the Vermont legislature but was vetoed by the governor.

Also expected to continue in 2025 is the emerging issue of creating state e-cigarette registries. The introduction of these bills is in response to the uncertainty around the FDA PMTA process and the proliferation of flavored disposable e-cigarettes that are on the market. The FDA has not completed processing applications for thousands of e-cigarettes and other nicotine products.

The FDA has only approved the marketing of approximately 30 e-cigarette products, making the regulatory status unclear, to both retailers and the public, for a large number of products, such as those for which a PMTA was never filed, those for which a PMTA was timely filed and the application is awaiting an order, and those for which a PMTA was denied but the application remains pending for legal reasons. These bills create a state-based directory that requires e-cigarette manufacturers to submit information to state tobacco regulators demonstrating that the sale of their e-cigarette products in the state complies with FDA regulations and guidance.

The states that have enacted registry legislation include Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Local Expectations

In the past five years, local activity has increased dramatically as many major cities have implemented tobacco flavor bans. Two major cities, Denver and Kansas City, Mo., have recently considered banning flavors, and it is expected that this trend will likely continue in 2025. Additionally, the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) team is leading advocacy efforts with several Massachusetts towns opposing “nicotine-free generation” proposals that would ban the sale of tobacco and products to anyone born after a certain date.

In 2025, NATO is committed to remaining engaged in these and other issues and at all levels of government to help protect its retail members and inform legislators of the unintended consequences of these proposals. NATO is proud to serve its retail members and to communicate to legislators and regulators how its members sell tobacco products responsibly and in compliance with all laws and regulations.

David Spross is the executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), a national retail trade association that represents more than 66,000 stores throughout the country.