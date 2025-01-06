Ovention Names New Vice President

Ovention has announced the promotion of Casey Reilley to vice president of the company. Reilley began his journey with Ovention’s parent company, Hatco Corp., in 2016 when he joined as an embedded systems engineer. He quickly demonstrated his exceptional leadership and technical expertise, leading to his promotion to engineering manager of Ovention in 2018, and later to director of Ovention in 2021.

Throughout his tenure, Reilley has played a significant role in driving Ovention’s growth and success.

As vice president, Reilley will oversee strategic initiatives, product development and operational excellence, ensuring that Ovention continues to set industry standards for innovation and quality in the commercial cooking space.

“Casey has been a driving force behind Ovention’s innovation and growth,” said Lorne Deacon, President and CEO of Hatco Corporation. “His leadership, dedication, and vision have not only strengthened our brand but also positioned us for continued success in the years to come. We are thrilled to see his continued growth and success with Ovention and Hatco Corporation.”

Ovention ovens are designed and manufactured in the heartland of the U.S. Between the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., and its first-class customer service based in Milwaukee, Ovention is committed to serving and meeting the needs of real-world commercial foodservice operators.