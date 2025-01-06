Parmesan Garlic and BBQ Pretzels

Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels is releasing new flavors to satisfy customers. In October 2024, stores saw Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels Parmesan Garlic Flavor hit shelves. The new flavor is buttery, crunchy and seasoned in every groove and twist. The new rich and savory parmesan garlic flavor is available now in 16-ounce bags and in five-ounce bags. Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels BBQ Flavor is the newest addition to the growing Dot’s lineup. This new sweet and tangy barbecue flavor will be available in five-ounce bags, 16-ounce bags and 32-ounce bags starting this month.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com