Totino’s launched its new Totino’s Spicy Pizza Rolls. Available in Totino’s two most popular pizza roll flavors with an added fiery kick — Spicy Pepperoni and Spicy Cheese — these Stranger Things-inspired pizza rolls include two Stranger Things-themed recipes: Vecna’s Revenge on the back of Spicy Pepperoni with buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing and Mind Flayer Bites on the back of Spicy Cheese with garlic and parsley. The new Totino’s Spicy Pizza Rolls are a permanent addition to the lineup, rolling out to stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $7.19 for a 50-count bag.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com