Wawa Announces Deals on Coffee, Energy Drinks

Wawa has kicked off the new year with the announcement of its “Mornings Made Easy” campaign, which is aimed at providing customers with a variety of beverages at a great value.

From Jan. 6 through Feb. 16, customers enrolled in Wawa Rewards can visit any of Wawa’s 1,100 locations to redeem their bonus offers for $1 any size hot coffee, $2 iced coffee and $3 Monster Energy drinks.

Wawa’s self-serve pour bar includes seven coffee varieties including Regular and Decaf, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Cuban Roast, 100% Colombian and Dark Roast plus limited-time offer flavors such as Caramel Cream that will hit stores in mid-January. Hot coffee is Wawa Rewards’ members favorite item and most popular reward. A hot coffee is even sold every second to a member. Wawa Iced Coffee is freshly brewed and is part of a line of dozens of hand-crafted specialty beverages.

“Whether you’re a busy mom rushing to get the kids out of the house and don’t have time to brew coffee or a student studying for exams and need an extra boost or a pick me up while juggling multiple jobs, we are here to provide you with trusted quality products at a great price as thank you for being a valued Wawa customer and Wawa Rewards member,” said Mary-Rose Hannum, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa. “And while our beverages will certainly satisfy your cravings, you can always count on our associates to go the extra mile each morning from giving a warm hello to striking up morning conversation to providing a helping hand when you need it most.”

The Wawa Rewards Program lets customers earn points on eligible purchases in-stores stores using the Wawa App, registered Wawa Rewards Key Card or a registered Wawa Gift Card. Points can then be redeemed for a variety of Wawa favorites.

Additionally, Wawa Rewards members also have exclusive access to Mobile Ordering Ahead, Curbside Pickup, In-App Delivery, In-App fuel payment, surprise bonus offers, and more.