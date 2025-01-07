EG America Launches $3 Meal Deal

EG America has announced its brand new $3 Meal Deal, which features a sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on a croissant and any size coffee, hot or iced. Available beginning in January at participating Cumberland Farms and Fastrac stores, the breakfast promotion gives customers an affordable and satisfying way to jumpstart their day without breaking the bank.

For just $3, guests can enjoy a warm, savory breakfast sandwich made with a hearty sausage, egg, and melted cheese, all sandwiched between a soft and flaky croissant. Additionally, guests can choose from a wide selection of

coffee options and can make it just the way they like with a variety of creamers, sweeteners, and flavorings. And to complement this deal, they can add a hashbrown for just $1.

“We understand the importance of providing high-quality, delicious meals at an affordable price. Our $3 Meal Deal offers guests a quick and tasty breakfast option that doesn’t compromise on flavor or convenience, all at an incredible price,” said Mendy Meriwether, Vice President of Food, Dispensed Beverage, and QSR. “Whether on the way to work, running errands, or grabbing a quick breakfast to go, our $3 Meal Deal is designed to fit any busy lifestyle and wallet.”

$3 Meal Deal is only available at Cumberland Farms stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Fastrac locations.