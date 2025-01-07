Jacksons Partners with Darigold for National Milk Day

The companies have joined forces to offer eight customers free milk for a year.

Jacksons Food Stores recently announced a new partnership with Darigold in anticipation of National Milk Day on Jan. 11. Customers can enter for a chance to win free milk for a year by purchasing Darigold milk and entering their Jacksons Let’s Go Rewards information at checkout. Eligible purchases include a gallon of milk at stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Montana and Utah, or a 59-ounce carton at California locations.

Eight lucky winners — one from each participating state — will be selected to receive a gallon of milk each week for a year. As many families continue to face economic burden, providing a nutritious staple to families can make a meaningful difference in their lives.

“At Jacksons, we’re passionate about supporting our communities and providing access to healthy, fresh food,” said Cory Jacksons, president of Jacksons Food Stores. “With grocery prices on the rise, our partnership with Darigold allows us to offer an uplifting and practical gift — a year of milk — for some of our lucky customers.”

“Darigold is made to support our customers in their daily adventures,” said Dan Hofmeister, president of Darigold’s brand to consumer division. “Teaming up with our partners at Jacksons Stores to celebrate National Milk Day is one way to show our appreciation while helping families enjoy fresh, local milk throughout the year.”

This one-day sweepstakes is open exclusively on Jan. 11, 2025.

Since John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single service station, the family-owned company has grown to be a nationally recognized chain of more than 300 company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California, and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.