Shelf-Stable Fruit Purees

The Oregon Fruit Co. launched shelf-stable Pourable Fruit, a new line of premium fruit purees designed to bring real fruit and real convenience to trend-forward drink menus. Shelf-stable Pourable Fruit is a versatile shortcut for operators to infuse real fruit that can be seen, tasted and experienced in lemonades, iced teas, agua frescas, cocktails, mocktails and other beverages. Pourable Fruit boasts real fruit as the first and primary ingredient, lightly sweetened with vegan sugar. It contains no artificial flavors or colors and no high-fructose corn syrup. Pourable Fruit maintains freshness for up to six months in ambient temperature and up to one month under refrigeration upon opening. The line of purees will be offered in three different expressions and a multitude of flavors:

Smooth : Available in marion blackberry, raspberry, mango, strawberry and passion fruit in 32-ounce bottles.

: Available in marion blackberry, raspberry, mango, strawberry and passion fruit in 32-ounce bottles. Diced : Available in peach, mango and blueberry in 35-ounce bottles.

: Available in peach, mango and blueberry in 35-ounce bottles. Unsweetened: Available in marion blackberry and passion fruit in 32-ounce bottles.

The Oregon Fruit Co.

www.oregonfruit.com