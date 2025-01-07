Dave’s Killer Bread is entering the convenience store market with its first-ever grab-and-go snacks. Previously only available in four-packs, single-serve Organic

Snack Bars are now available at select 7-Eleven and Circle K locations in San Diego and Los Angeles, with the hope of expansion in the c-store industry to follow. This new format is part of a broader expansion for the brand, following the introduction of its Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars earlier this year. With Snack Bites launching soon, Dave’s continues to innovate, responding to the increasing demand for healthier snack options and anticipating consumer needs in convenience stores.

While still indulgent enough to satisfy a sweet tooth, Dave’s Organic Snack Bars are power-packed with quality ingredients, fiber and nutrition and come in flavors like Cocoa Brownie Blitz, Oat-rageous Honey Almond and Trail Mix Crumble.

Dave’s Killer Bread

www.daveskillerbread.com