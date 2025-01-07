TA Launches New Anti-Trafficking Initiative

TravelCenters of America (TA), which has supported the work of TAT (formerly Truckers Against Trafficking) for over a decade, has announced that it will start hosting Junction Briefings this year at select sites nationwide, in collaboration with TAT.

TAT Junction Briefings are free, in-person events designed to train truck stop and travel center employees and facilitate communication and collaboration with law enforcement. Presenters will provide an overview of human trafficking, explain how truck stop and travel center employees may be encountering human trafficking and share red flag indicators and local examples. These briefings provide unique value to the employees because of the local and niche-specific information that will be highlighted, as well as the relationship development opportunities with law enforcement.

Junction Briefings will be held quarterly at TA locations within 10 miles of a major interstate or highway junction, with 2-3 sessions happening on the same day to accommodate different shifts of workers. In addition to TA employees, other nearby truck stop and travel center employees are invited to participate.

“It’s important that we are providing every opportunity we can for our team to be trained to recognize human trafficking,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. “I have personally witnessed the impact our team members can have as the eyes and ears of the highway. We look forward to building stronger relationships with the local law enforcement community and thank TAT for the opportunity to host these important meetings at our sites.”

Annually, TA supports TAT by donating a portion of funds raised in its annual TA Charity Golf Outing, donating over $100,000 in 2024. In recognition of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month this year, TA will make a $10,000 donation to TAT and encourage team members to wear blue on Jan. 11 to help raise awareness of human trafficking.

TA also plans to continue providing annual human trafficking training all team members and display TAT posters in guest-facing areas, providing information on how to get help.

“As an organization that has nearly 320 travel centers coast to coast, we are in a unique position to help prevent human trafficking,” Boffa continued. “Together, we will work to educate, empower and take action to combat human trafficking.”