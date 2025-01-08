Casey’s Introduces New Coffee Blends, LTO Deal

Customers can now find eight new Darn Good Coffee blends, and enjoy a free coffee from now through Jan. 28.

Casey’s has revealed its eight all-new Darn Good Coffee blends, which feature a variety of roasts and caffeine levels to satisfy every customer. The new blends start with high-quality beans that are freshly ground and brewed straight into the cup.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a free coffee of any size with Casey’s Rewards now through Jan. 28 whenever they visit a Casey’s store, one per transaction.

“Casey’s Darn Good Coffee isn’t your typical gas station coffee. With a variety of roasts and caffeine levels, we have a quality brew for every coffee drinker,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey’s. “Whether you prefer your coffee day or night, hot or iced, you can make Casey’s Darn Good coffee your own way. Now is the time to try it with our unlimited, free coffee offer through January 28.”

The eight new blends can be further customized with complimentary creamers, sweeteners and condiments. The blends are:

Casey’s Country House Blend

100% Colombian

French Roast

Rooster’s Call High Caffeine

Salted Caramel Toffee

Light Roast

Decaf

For a limited time in select locations, Casey’s will also have a special Toasted Pecan blend, featuring the rich, nutty flavor of pecans with a smooth, balanced taste profile.

Guests can take advantage of Casey’s unlimited free coffee offer between Jan. 8-28 by joining Casey’s Rewards.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.