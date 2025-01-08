CStore Connections Explores the Power of LTOs

A good limited-time-offer (LTO) campaign can be the difference maker for retailers looking to get ahead of the competition.

CStore Connections is rapidly approaching, and convenience store industry professionals will have to register soon to take advantage of the conference’s renowned offerings. Taking place this year in Charlotte, N.C., from March 9-12, the agenda is packed to the brim with educational sessions, burning issue roundtable discussions, networking opportunities and much more.

On the second day of the conference, March 11, attendees will get the chance to hear from industry experts Ryan Blevins, director of food and beverage innovation, Weigel’s; M. David May, director of food service, Kwik Stop Convenience Stores; and Philip Santini, senior director of advertising and food service, Rutter’s.

Moderated by CStore Decisions Editor-in-Chief Erin Del Conte, the panelists will dive into the tactics and innovative approaches they use to elevate their LTO game and stay ahead of the competition in the fast-paced convenience store industry.

“As convenience stores go head-to-head with quick-service restaurants (QSRs) on foodservice, and as costs push more retailers to streamline menus, adding excitement with LTOs has never been more important,” said Del Conte. “Successful retailers are finding ways to leverage ingredients already on hand to drive new menu innovation, tapping into consumer trends, taking advantage of seasonal shifts and most importantly marketing new items in ways that inspire customers to keep returning for more.”

According to a consumer study by NAG Convenience and FoodserviceResults entitled “Understanding the Food-Focused C-Store Shopper,” more than 60% of food shoppers are willing to make an additional stop at a QSR, if the convenience store they are currently at doesn’t have a prepared food item they want. LTOs can drive excitement from the snack aisle to the foodservice counter. This session will focus on how retailers can leverage limited resources to effectively maximize the impact of LTO campaigns.

“This session is a must-attend for retailers looking to amplify foodservice in 2025 and attendees will learn how to do more with less and make menus stand out amidst the competition,” Del Conte added.

Don’t miss out on an incredible opportunity to learn, network and make lifelong relationships at this year’s CStore Connections conference. Click here to register.