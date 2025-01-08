NATSO Names New Interim CEO

Darren Boyd Schulte has been appointed for the role, bringing with him almost 40 years of industry experience.

NATSO has announced that Darren Boyd Schulte has been named interim CEO, overseeing all business operations for the association. He follows Lisa Mullings, who served as CEO for 20 years before announcing plans to step down and pursue other opportunities.

Schulte is a seasoned executive with almost four decades of experience in the truck stop and travel center industry. He brings a wide range of expertise spanning operations, retail merchandising, marketing and member engagement. He has led numerous executive and management teams, held positions directly impacting thousands of employees, and managed multi-million-dollar operating budgets. Schulte also voluntarily mentors numerous executives within and outside the travel center and truck stop space.

Schulte’s extensive industry experience will ensure a smooth transition period as NATSO’s board of directors finds a permanent CEO.

“I am honored to be named Interim CEO of NATSO and look forward to supporting NATSO, the members, and staff as we continue to advance the interests of the truck stop and travel center industry,” said Schulte. “NATSO leadership and the NATSO team are committed to continued success for the industry.”

“NATSO is fortunate to have an exceptionally strong team with leaders who have a clear vision for the continued success of the organization and its members,” said Joe Zietlow, NATSO Chairman of the Board. “With Darren as Interim CEO, the Board of Directors is confident that NATSO’s longstanding commitment to serving its member companies will continue.”

Schulte joined NATSO in 2012 as vice president of membership. At NATSO, Schulte developed and enhanced products and services in the areas of education, research and training for truck stop and travel center operators. He also was responsible for member recruitment and retention as well as soliciting truck stop and travel center participation in NATSO events and programs.

Schulte’s entire career has focused on the truck stop and travel center industry. He began his journey in 1988 after joining Love’s Travel Stops (then known as Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores) immediately upon graduating from The Colorado College.

Prior to joining NATSO, Schulte was the Vice President for Retail Merchandising for TSC Global; and Chief Merchandising Officer and Vice President, Sales for Barjan LLC. He also has worked for Petro Stopping Centers and Amerada Hess Oil Company in numerous leadership and management roles.