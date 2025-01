Introducing OREO LOADED — these cookies feature the signature OREO chocolate cookie with original Mega Stuf level creme and are loaded with bits of real OREO cookie pieces. OREO LOADED was launched amid a slew of new OREO products this month, including Golden OREO Cakesters, OREO Irish Creme THINS and OREO Minis Peanut Butter. The new snack is available nationwide permanently, launched on Jan. 3.

Mondelez International

www.mondelezinternational.com