Tabasco-Flavored Bugles

New Bugles TABASCO Flavored Crispy Corn Snacks includes the excitement of Bugles, the first cone-shaped corn snack, with the flavor of TABASCO Brand Pepper Sauce in every bite. It’s a symphony of hot and cheese that hit shelves nationwide in December for a suggested retail price of $3.99 for 7.5 ounces and $5.49 for 14.5 ounces. Bugles TABASCO Flavored Crispy Corn Snacks follows the release of Aged Cheddar Gardetto’s and the return of Chex Mix Traditional, Tailgate Size.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com