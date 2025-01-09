7-Eleven Launches Cash Giveaway Campaign for Loyalty Members

7-Eleven has announced a new promotion, through which customers will have a chance to be one of the lucky daily winners of a grand prize of $5,000 cash, available every single day for the entire year. The cash will be instantly won within the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps.

Now through the end of the year, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can shop in-store at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores, scan their rewards app at checkout and discover if they are the daily cash winner.

Fan-favorites like Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs and 7-Select candy are all part of the promotion, making snack runs even more rewarding. Customers can also earn gameplays at the fuel pump. Customers can also receive extra gameplays by purchasing Red Bull and other participating items.

“This year, we’re thanking our loyal customers who stop by for their daily essentials by creating something they’ve never seen from us before,” said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. “Unlike a traditional sweepstakes that has a few grand prize winners, we’re spreading the winnings and giving out $5,000 to one lucky customer per day, every day, for the whole year — because who wouldn’t love turning a snack run into cash?”

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can also score gameplays to win by getting products delivered directly via the 7NOW Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.