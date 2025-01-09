VP Racing Marks 50th Year in Business

VP Racing Fuels is celebrating its 50th year of “Makin’ Power.” The company’s 50-year journey has been one of continuous expansion, exponentially in recent years, to become a powerhouse in several fuel, automative and related sectors.

“VP Racing has experienced phenomenal growth across the country and, in fact, globally, in recent years,” said Alan Cerwick, President & CEO of VP Racing. “We would not be here today without the trust and support shown by our customers. Our loyal racers, series partners, dealers, distributors, retail partners, and commercial and consumer end-users have all contributed to our growth, and we can’t thank them enough.”

Beginning in 1975 with one ground-breaking race fuel formula, VP Racing met and surpassed its first goal, bringing more power to the drag strip. Since then, VP has introduced over 80 unique fuel formulas to every form of motorsport around the globe. In turn, the company’s innovation has extended the VP Racing brand to the development of other product categories, such as motor oil, lubricants, coolants for on-track and off, plus outdoor equipment fuel, fuel additives, and appearance products for consumer and commercial applications.

Most recently, VP has entered new territories with innovative, sustainable fuel for racing and aviation fuel, AVGAS, for general piston engine aircraft. Supporting VP’s expanding product portfolio are three manufacturing facilities and a new distribution terminal in Arizona, which will be coming online soon.

Fifty years after its inception, VP products are available in all types of retail channels, including speed shops, auto parts, hardware, farm and ranch, convenience, and big box stores, from independents to chains. In addition, nearly 400 gas stations across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and across Mexico are branded with VP Racing branding.

“Our expansive growth has been fueled by our VP Team, driven senior leaders, and dedicated, passionate, and inventive employees,” added Cerwick. “This stellar Team continues driving forward with the singular purpose of bringing the best, most innovative products to the market. VP’s future looks bright with continued global expansion in all areas and the development of the new unleaded AVGAS being unveiled in the coming months. As we say at VP Racing, the best is yet to come!”

Throughout this anniversary year, 2025, VP will be celebrating 50 years of Makin’ Power with special sales and promotions.