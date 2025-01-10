Gate Petroleum Promotes Two Executives

Gate Petroleum Corp. has announced the promotion of two senior executives. Misty Jackson Skipper has been promoted to the newly created role of chief strategy officer. She previously served as vice president overseeing marketing, external affairs and merchandising. John Cockerham has been promoted to senior vice president of operations and merchandising, previously serving as vice president of operations.

In her new role, Skipper is responsible for leading the development and execution of strategies across the company’s multiple business divisions, ensuring sustainable growth and profitability, operational efficiency, and competitive positioning. She will oversee corporate initiatives and special projects that require cross-functional collaboration as well as crisis management and disaster recovery efforts. In addition, she will provide leadership and direction for GATE Lands, the company’s real estate development division, all marketing and communications activities for GATE, government affairs and the GATE Foundation.

Cockerham, in addition to continued oversight of the company’s convenience store operations across Florida and its foodservice activities, will also now provide leadership for GATE store’s category management, pricing and inventory management and internal distribution center teams.

“These promotions reflect the incredible talent and dedication that both Misty and John bring to GATE,” said Mitchell Rhodes, CEO of GATE Petroleum Company. “Misty’s strategic vision and proven leadership will ensure we continue to grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive market. John’s operational expertise and commitment to excellence make him the ideal leader to take our store operations and merchandising to the next level. Both of them embody the values that have been at the core of GATE’s success, and I am confident they will drive our company forward as we continue to serve our customers and fellow employees.”

Founded in 1960 by Herbert Hill Peyton, GATE Petroleum Co. is a heavily-diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, fleet and fuel services, car washes, hospitality, and real estate.

Today, the company’s retail operations include convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.