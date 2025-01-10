Rich Products (Rich’s) is expanding its menu for c-store operators by adding Gluten Free Cauliflower Pinsa to its Authentically Italian Portfolio. Crafted for operators looking to offer premium options, this new Italian delicacy is ideal for everyday menus, limited-time offers and seasonal recipes. The new Gluten Free Cauliflower Pinsa will also satisfy consumers seeking plant-based menu items.

Rich’s Gluten Free Cauliflower Pinsa is meticulously crafted using a blend of rice and buckwheat flour as well as cauliflower. It is handcrafted by Rich’s using premium ingredients and a unique fermentation process, resulting in a soft, airy interior and a crunch on the outside. Ideal for busy operators looking to elevate their menus, this 7.5-ounce parbaked pinsa transitions effortlessly from freezer to oven to plate in just minutes. Simply top, bake and serve. Each case includes 24 pinsas.

