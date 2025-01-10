Learn How to Modernize Your Store Design at CStore Connections

In today’s marketplace, customers are presented with a plethora of choices, making it imperative for businesses to stand out. Investing in an upscale design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your establishment, but also acts as a magnet for potential customers, particularly those seeking foodservice offerings.

At this year’s CStore Connections conference, taking place March 9-12 in Charlotte, N.C., attendees will get the chance to hear from respected industry professionals Trenton Langston, vice president, Calloway Oil Co./EZ Stop, and John Koch, CEO, Rusty Lantern Markets. The session, titled “Layout Revolution: Modernizing Your C-Store Design,” will be moderated by Austin Burns, president and CEO, Paragon Solutions.

“Seeing innovative retail design examples, and talking with the teams responsible for them, is incredibly exciting for other convenience retailers because it sparks creativity, showcases practical solutions and highlights how thoughtful design can enhance the customer experience and drive profitability,” noted Allison Dean, executive director, NAG Convenience. “These real world examples serve as both inspiration and a roadmap for retailers looking to elevate their own store environments.”

Drawing upon insights from both retailers and experts, this session will identify how your c- store design can take your business to the next level, share efficiency considerations and discuss how modernizing through design can prepare your store for the future.

Other topics that will be featured at the conference include economic threats, supply chain challenges, foodservice, data-driven decision making, limited-time-offers (LTOs) and much more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a number of burning issues exchanges, which focus on some of the most pressing matters in the c-store industry today.

Click here to claim your spot at the conference!