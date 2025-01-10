Parker’s Opens 95th Store

Parker’s Kitchen has unveiled its latest location in Beaufort, S.C., during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 9. Local dignitaries in attendance included Beaufort Mayor Pro Tem Mike McFee, Beaufort City Manager Scott Marshall, City Councilman Mitch Mitchell, City Councilman Neil Lipsitz and Downtown Beaufort Manager Linda Roper.

The new Parker’s Kitchen is located at Beaufort Station, a 200,000-square-foot retail center at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway, and serves the greater Beaufort community. The new location is the company’s 17th store in Beaufort County, 44th store in South Carolina and 95th store overall.

At the official ribbon cutting for the new Beaufort store, Parker’s Kitchen made a $75,000 Fueling the Community donation to support the Beaufort County School District. The company’s Fueling the Community charitable initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. Since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011, the company has donated more than $2.5 million to area schools across South Carolina and Georgia. Beaufort County School District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez accepted the donation on behalf of local teachers and students.

“At Parker’s Kitchen, we want to be a great community partner and to be a force for positive change in the communities where we operate stores,” said Parker’s Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We are incredibly honored to give back to the Beaufort County School District through our Fueling the Community program and know that education has the power to uplift communities, create opportunity and cultivate future leaders right here in Beaufort County.”

The company’s newest store features award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch Parker’s Kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as indoor dining, popular grab-and-go food options and a hot bar with convenient electronic kiosk ordering. Popular items include fresh, never-frozen, antibiotic-free, hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese, potato logs, the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads and more.

The entire Parker’s Kitchen menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by local chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work. Beverages include bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet and unsweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, energy drinks, 28-degree beer and a wide range of fountain drinks with signature Parker’s Kitchen Chewy Ice.

Founded in Midway, Ga., in 1976, Parker’s Kitchen is currently in the middle of an ambitious expansion and plans to expand into new markets including Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Columbia, S.C. Parker’s Kitchen employs more than 1,600 professionals throughout Georgia and South Carolina and completes more than a million transactions weekly. The company was named the 2020 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year.