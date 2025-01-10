National Retail Solutions (NRS) launched NRS Purple, an innovative payroll and workforce management platform designed to streamline small business operations. NRS Purple offers a robust suite of features to simplify payroll processing while addressing common challenges small businesses face. These include time-consuming manual tasks, compliance risks tied to ever-changing tax regulations and the financial penalties associated with errors. With its intuitive design and automation capabilities, NRS Purple enables business owners to focus more on their operations and less on administrative burdens.

Key features of NRS Purple:

Seamless integration with federal, state and local tax systems, ensuring automatic compliance

Unlimited payroll cycles to accommodate any pay schedule

Secure online access for employees to view pay stubs, W-2s and tax documents

User-friendly employee/employer portal for managing personal information and clocking in/out

Seamless integration with popular accounting software like QuickBooks

National Retail Solutions

www.nrsplus.com