Casey’s Launches New Italian Deli Pizza LTO

The pizza variety was launched just in time for National Pizza Week, which is taking place from now until Jan. 18.

Casey’s has introduced its latest pizza limited-time-offer (LTO), the Italian Deli Pizza. Available on Casey’s crispy thin crust or made-from-scratch traditional crust, Casey’s Italian Deli Pizza is topped with classic marinara and then loaded with deli salami, creamy 100% real mozzarella, chopped bacon, banana peppers and sprinkled with Casey’s signature parmesan blend.

“Casey’s all new Italian Deli Pizza combines rich, hearty ingredients that come together in a savory, tangy bite full of classic deli flavors,” said Brad Haga, senior vice president of prepared food and dispensed beverages at Casey’s. “Recommended on our crispy thin crust, this limited time offer pushes the boundaries of craveability slice after slice and brings the authentic flavors of Italy straight to your table.”

Casey’s is also offering the perfect way to pack all the classic Italian deli flavors into a handheld sandwich. The new King’s Hawaiian Italian Deli Sliders start with a soft roll, which is then toasted and packed with warm Italian deli meats and provolone cheese.

Now through April 29, the Italian Deli Pizza and the King’s Hawaiian Italian Deli Sliders, served three to an order, are available by ordering in-store, online or through the Casey’s app.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.