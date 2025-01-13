CStore Decisions Webinar to Talk Election Implications

The webinar will examine how a new presidency may affect the c-store industry.

On Jan. 29 at 2 p.m., CStore Decisions is hosting a webinar where panelists will discuss how the new White House administration might influence the policy decisions that impact convenience store retailers.

“What the Election Means for C-Stores” will cover tobacco regulations, environmental and energy policies and other pertinent topics.

The speakers for the event include:

Matt Mowers, president and national public affairs strategist, Valcour

Alison Ritchie, president, New York Association of Convenience Stores

Mike Gilligan, vice president, Gilligan’s Retail

CStore Decisions Senior Editor Emmy Boes will moderate the webinar. As registrants are watching the event, they will be welcome to ask questions of our panelists as they speculate on what the next few years might look like for c-stores under new federal leadership.

Register here to tune in on Jan. 29.