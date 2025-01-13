FDA Seizes $7 Million in Unauthorized Vape Products

The federal operation included contributions from the FDA, Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced that, through a joint operation alongside U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, it has seized more than 628,000 unauthorized e-cigarette products from a warehouse in Miami, Fla.

According to the agency, the seized products — mostly flavored, disposable e-cigarettes as well as some packs, kits and batteries — were valued at more than $7 million.

“An ‘All Government’ approach is critical to preventing unauthorized e-cigarettes from entering the United States” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “Today’s action is another step in the right direction, and we remain committed to continuing to work with our federal partners to continue to combat the entry of these illegal products head on.”

The seizures resulted from warehouse sweeps conducted by Customs and Border Protection. The sweeps uncovered shipments of various illegal e-cigarette products originating in China and intended for shipment to various U.S. states.

The seized products were detained and referred to Homeland Security Investigations, where agents determined that the products had been intentionally misdeclared and also undervalued — two common tactics to attempt to evade duties and detection. Upon further referral to FDA, including the agency’s Center for Tobacco Products and Office of Inspections and Investigation, field agents confirmed that the e-cigarette products lacked the mandatory premarket tobacco authorization and were therefore unauthorized for marketing or distribution in the U.S.

Standard practices for products forfeited to the government include disposing of the products in accordance with the law. In the case of unauthorized new tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, that generally means they will be destroyed.

“This seizure is another example of coordinated enforcement actions across federal agencies to curb the distribution and sale of illegal e-cigarettes,” the FDA wrote in a statement.

In June 2024, the FDA and Department of Justice announced a joint federal task force focused on e-cigarette enforcement.

“These and other efforts are being streamlined across federal agencies with relevant enforcement authorities to bring all available criminal and civil tools to bear against e-cigarette companies breaking the law,” the statement continued.

To date, the FDA has authorized 34 e-cigarette products and devices; these are the only e-cigarette products that may be lawfully sold in the U.S. More information on tobacco products that may be legally marketed in the U.S. is available in FDA’s Searchable Tobacco Products Database.