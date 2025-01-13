Peanut Butter and Jelly M&M’S

M&M’S launched a treat that puts a comforting twist on a classic favorite: M&M’S Peanut Butter & Jelly. The first new flavor innovation since 2022, the addition features berry-flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a smooth peanut butter center that will transport fans to the comforting experience of a PB&J sandwich. Peanut Butter & Jelly is the latest star of M&M’S Peanut Butter portfolio, joining M&M’S Peanut Butter, M&M’S Peanut Butter Minis and M&M’S Peanut Butter Mega. M&M’S Peanut Butter & Jelly is available now in three sizes: Single Size (1.63 ounces), Share Size (2.83 ounces) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (8.6 ounces).

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com