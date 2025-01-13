QuickChek Introduces New Menu Items, Extends $3.99 Sub Deal

QuickChek has kicked off the new year by debuting fresh menu items, extending its $3.99 sub menu and launching new coffee blends. These offerings are more ways QC Rewards members can earn points with every purchase, including fuel, so they can redeem for favorites such as fresh bakes goods, hot or cold coffee and more.

QuickChek’s new coffee flavor, New Year’s Resolution, is brewed fresh daily and available at the fully customizable coffee bar throughout January. February’s flavor will bring back a customer favorite, Mardi Gras.

While Free Coffee Friday might be over for now, those who purchase a breakfast burrito or breakfast sandwich can upgrade their order with a self-serve coffee of their making, hot or iced, for 99 cents.

Highlighting the talents of QuickChek’s culinary team is the launch of a new sandwich, starring chicken that received no antibiotics ever. The new roasted chicken sub options will be available on fresh baked bread.

Further showcasing the culinary team’s innovation, the retailer has introduced a number of menu additions, including:

Protein smoothies

Matcha lattes

Shakes mixed with real ingredients

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake made with Reese’s

Next, QuickChek is beefing up its $3.99 6-inch sub choices by adding its famous meatball recipe to the menu. To sweeten the deal, anyone who purchases one of the $3.99 subs can add a pack of M&M candies or a 2-pack of QuickChek’s freshly baked cookies for just 99 cents.

“Fresh convenience with quality ingredients is at the forefront of every item our culinary team creates,” said Blake Segal, SVP and head of QuickChek. “With items like our new roasted chicken sandwiches, protein smoothies, and matcha lattes, we are helping our customers find delicious options that fit their dietary needs at convenience prices.”

Along with new menu items and limited-time-only offerings, QuickChek customers will see an update to in-store signage to guide customers through various processes like making an iced coffee just the way they like it. Segal said the reason for the new visual guide is to help their customers better understand just how much they can customize their choices while shopping at their local QuickChek.

QuickChek is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA. QuickChek operates over 150 stores including locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.