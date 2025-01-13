Stitch-Themed Candy Items

CandyRific launched several items inspired by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. The Sticker Stampers feature depictions of Stitch on top in two different poses. Underneath the character is a stamp, and the rounded portion of the stamper base is where a roll of character-themed stickers are kept. These are available in four 12-count displays per case. The Mini Backpacks come in two different designs. They hold candy, keys and other small treasures; come with a metal keyring and clip; and are available in four 12-count displays. The Candy Cases have a sculpted Stitch character in two different designs. Each features a loop on the top to hang the candy case and a hinged door on the back to hold in candy. They are available in six eight-count displays. The Candy Fans provide a puff of cool air when you push the button. The fans are available in six 12-count displays. Each includes 0.53 ounces, 0.28 ounces, 0.35 ounces and 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies, respectively.

