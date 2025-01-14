Casey’s Acquires Eight C-Stores

The retailer acquired the eight convenience locations from Wow! Foodmart, in addition to four liquor stores.

Casey’s has announced its successful acquisition of Wow! Foodmart and its affiliated retail portfolio. The transaction includes a diverse portfolio of properties including one travel center, seven convenience stores and four liquor stores, all located in central Kentucky.

The properties are located between Lexington and Richmond, with many situated along the heavily traveled Interstate 75 corridor.

Downstream Energy Group (DEG) provided exclusive merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory services to the company. DEG is a leading M&A advisory firm providing services to convenience store, travel center and wholesale distribution companies within the downstream energy sector and is comprised of professionals who have decades of experience as both owner, operators and strategic financial advisors to energy companies.

In its capacity as M&A advisor, DEG conducted a thorough strategic review of the company, which included providing valuation services, designing, implementing and managing a competitive sales process, and negotiating the definitive asset purchase agreement.

“Casey’s is acquiring top-tier retail assets that will further strengthen their growing footprint,” said Jeff Traub, Partner at DEG. “The principals of Wow! Foodmart LLC and its affiliated companies have built an exceptional business, and it has been an honor to represent them in this transaction.”

Growth and Success

Casey’s is coming off of a very successful fiscal quarter, reporting “robust inside gross profit growth,” noted CEO Darren Rebelez.

According to the company’s earnings call, inside same-store sales for the chain increased 4% compared to last year, and 7.1% on a two-year stack basis, with an inside margin of 42.2%. Additionally, total inside gross profit increased 12% to $619.7 million.

Casey’s also reported a net income of $181 million, up 14%, and an EBITDA of $349 million, which represented an uptick of 14% from the same period a year ago.

While the retailer reported a slight decline in same-store fuel gallons, total fuel gross profit increased 1.1% to $312.3 million, with same-store operating expenses (excluding credit card fees) up 2.3%. This can likely be attributed to the favorable impact of a 1% reduction in same-store labor hours.

“Casey’s delivered a strong second quarter highlighted by robust inside gross profit growth,” said Darren Rebelez, board chair, president and CEO. “Inside same-store sales were driven by the prepared food and dispensed beverage category, with hot sandwiches and cold dispensed beverage performing exceptionally well. Our fuel team continues to balance volume and margin as they achieved over 40 cents per gallon fuel margin while outpacing the relevant geographic market in same-store fuel gallons. The operations team continues to focus on efficiency while serving our guests, as we reduced same-store labor hours for the tenth consecutive quarter. Finally, we are excited to have closed on the Fikes acquisition and we want to welcome the team to the Casey’s family.”