RaceTrac Teams Up with AccuStore for Store-Specific Marketing

The company's marketing guides have been deployed at more than 580 RaceTrac stores across the U.S.

RaceTrac recently announced that it has successfully deployed AccuStore’s store-profile based marketing guides at more than 580 retail locations.

For efficient marketing plan execution, AccuStore generates marketing planning documents specific to each store’s footprint. Rather than overwhelm store managers and associates with voluminous store planning documents, each store receives an automatically generated store-specific, illustrated marketing planner.

AccuStore uses each store’s profile to tailor the information that appears in the store’s planner. This execution confusion reduction supports RaceTrac’s efforts to improve efficiency. Store specific guides reduce the errors in productivity that occur from deploying one large marketing document that serves stores but doesn’t serve the managers and associates particularly well.

“At the store level, there can be more than 400 sign placement locations in each store, and to simplify instructions, we rendered all store areas for improved visual guidance,” said Shane Delaney, Vice President of National Accounts at GSP.

GSP has worked with many convenience stores to develop store specific marketing guides, but each deployment requires minor adjustments to accommodate each retailer’s processes. The first test run starts with a handful of stores, and then gradually expands until deployment across the entire store network.

“We selected AccuStore from GSP, based on their 40-plus years of experience in convenience store retail marketing,” said Sadie Lewis, RaceTrac’s Marketing Director of Promotions and Campaign Strategy. “The Store Specific Marketing Guides reduces the amount of time our associates spend on execution and improves execution placement.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., family-owned RaceTrac is the 24th largest privately held company in the U.S. and has been serving guests since 1934. RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands in 14 states offering guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee.