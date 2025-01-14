Vision Group Acquires Hivery for Hyperlocal Retail AI

Vision Group Retail recently announced that it has acquired Hivery, an AI-powered retail assortment simulations provider. The deal crowns Vision Group’s comprehensive suite of solutions to address space planning, assortment optimization and retail execution.

Hivery has been recognized as one of the world’s top 100 Retail Tech companies by CB Insights and named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative companies. Hivery’s flagship SaaS platform, HIVERY Curate, harnesses AI and store-level data to provide hyperlocal, store-specific strategies for growth. This powerful tool expands ROI through a continuous learning, AI-driven, engine that optimizes product assortments and planograms for retailers and CPG companies. Hivery Curate has increased category sales by 10% to 20% for many retailers and CPG companies.

This acquisition signifies Vision Group’s commitment to providing customers with end-to-end retail management capabilities and AI-powered solutions to optimize space and category management activities while tracking and monitoring the execution of those plans.

“Hivery’s expertise in space-aware assortment optimization perfectly complements our current offerings,” said Vision Group’s CEO Karan Bakshi. “Our goal is to revolutionize retail execution and space planning by bringing transformative solutions to our clients, helping them increase sales and profitability while also becoming more efficient in today’s competitive retail environment.”

Kyle McKenzie, VP of Engineering of HIVERY, said, “Vision Group is world-recognized for retail technology and innovation. Together, we can deliver and scale our AI assortment technologies globally at an unprecedented pace to uncover billions in retail revenue through store-level data.”

“Hivery’s patented simple-to-use tool is a game-changer for our business and our customers,” added Jason DeRienzo, Chief Revenue Officer at Vision Group. “With Hivery’s cutting-edge technology and talented team members, combined with our proven solutions, we are uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value and accelerate growth for our clients globally.”