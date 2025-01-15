Alltown Fresh Launches Campaign to Benefit Local Children’s Hospitals

Alltown Fresh is honoring Heart Health Month with the launch of its two-month campaign to support the fight against heart disease and champion the care of local children’s hospitals. From now through Feb. 28, Alltown Fresh locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York will offer the Breakfast Power Bowl, with a portion from every sale directly benefiting a regional hospital in each state where Alltown Fresh operates.

The Breakfast Power Bowl contains scrambled cage-free eggs, greens, farro, marinated roasted red peppers, chickpeas and creamy avocado.

“At Alltown Fresh, we’re committed to delivering fresh, nutritious meals that not only fuel our guests but also give back to the communities we serve,” said Laura Derba, Global Partners Senior Vice President of Retail Operations. “Heart Health Month is a meaningful opportunity to bring attention to the importance of cardiovascular health and extend our support to local hospitals making a difference in children’s lives.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide and the greatest health threat to Americans. As a nationally recognized initiative, Heart Health Month encourages individuals to prioritize their cardiovascular health. Aligning with its mission to provide fresh, thoughtful options, Alltown Fresh noted that it aims to inspire its guests to make mindful choices for themselves and their families while contributing to the well-being of their communities.

The beneficiary hospitals by region are Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts, Dartmouth Health Children’s Hospital in New Hampshire, Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center in New York, and Connecticut Children’s Hospital. Guests can enjoy the special dish while knowing their choice has a positive impact.

Alltown Fresh, owned by Global Partners, is a pioneering convenience marketplace and kitchen with 16 locations across the Northeast.

Global Partners is a Fortune 500 company and industry-leading integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and guest-focused retail experiences. Global operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline, and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States.